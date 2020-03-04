Alex Wright
AJ Bell: Trusts outperform equivalent fund 75% of the time
60% of the time trusts are also cheaper
Fidelity's Wright: The UK's most shorted stocks - and why I own two of them
Which companies are on the list?
Fidelity's Wright looks to performance turnaround on Special Values trust
Hopeful of revival amid geopolitical risks
What to look for (and avoid) in UK domestic stocks
Industry Voice: The out-of-favour status and ongoing cautiousness towards the UK equity market has created no shortage of contrarian value opportunities. However, with economic and political risks evident, Fidelity Special Situations Fund portfolio manager...
Black Friday bargains or cheap for a reason?
Value in the UK
How can investors identify 'real' value stocks?
Partner Insight: Wright illustrates how the Fidelity Special Situations fund works in practice by referencing the fund's significant investment in Irish housebuilder Cairn Homes, which is focused on building homes in Dublin and its surrounding suburbs....
Overriding market negativity to identify stocks with the best potential upside
Partner Insight: Alex Wright explains how he has honed his value contrarian approach to investing in the Fidelity Special Situations Fund and why the potential to lose money is often lower than in traditional funds
Payments, petrol stations and coffee cups: The hunt for hidden defensives
PARTNER INSIGHT: Alex Wright, portfolio manager of the Fidelity Special Situations Fund and Fidelity Special Values PLC, explains how he has had to adapt to changing market conditions in order to stay ahead of the market.
Which was the most viewed IA sector on Square Mile's Academy of Funds in Q1?
Woodford Equity Income most viewed
What are fund managers' biggest investment 'red flags'?
FundCalibre asked managers about warning signals
Fidelity's Wright ups position in 'hidden defensives' in Special Situations fund
Rise in value prompted move
Fidelity's Wright backs troubled Sports Direct
Retailer subject to independent inquiry
Fidelity's Wright: Why I am avoiding miners and supermarkets
Positioning for Brexit
Fidelity's Wright: Barclays turnaround has only just begun
Fidelity's Alex Wright is backing Barclays to begin its turnaround in earnest following last week's dismissal of chief executive Antony Jenkins.