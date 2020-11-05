Fidelity Special Values reduces fee as Alex Wright dials up gearing

Fidelity Special Values (FSV) will reduce its management fee by 25 basis points from 1 January 2021, as the investment trust swaps its current tiered structure to a single, flat fee.

The board of the £523.7m investment company said it would move to a single fee of 0.6% of net assets at the turn of the year.

It currently has a tiered structure of 0.85% on the first £700m of net assets, reducing to 0.75% of net assets in excess of £700m.

Its current AMC makes it the most expensive trust in the IT UK All Companies sector, according to FE fundinfo.

Its new structure will make it cheaper than Artemis Alpha, JPMorgan Mid Cap and Schroder UK Mid Cap.

In addition, it has removed the fixed annual fee it pays Fidelity for services other than portfolio management. The board expects the reduction to save the trust around £1.55m per year.

Fidelity Special Values has had a tough 2020, losing a third of its value as at 3 November, underperforming both its benchmark FTSE All-Share index and sector peers' average losses of 19.1% and 22.4% respectively.

The trust has also underperformed over five years, gaining just 1.4% versus positive returns for the comparator and peers of 13.6% and 11.6% respectively, though the ten-year numbers are more flattering, at 98% for FSV, 71.6% for the sector average and 56.6% for the All-Share.

Manager Alex Wright said that while FSV was "economically defensively positioned, a number of our top holdings were disproportionally affected by the pandemic and the resulting decline in business activity".

While a number of positions were removed early on in the crisis, including airlines and those with levered balance sheets, others were hit due to the spring lockdown.

These included aerospace equipment supplier Meggitt, which has significant exposure to airlines, and alcoholic drinks maker C&C Group, which suffered a drop in sales as pubs and restaurants closed.

"The company went into the crisis defensively positioned, with many key holdings expected to be resilient in a downturn," Wright said. "However, the unprecedented nature of the crisis meant that entire industries/businesses had to shut down, a very different backdrop to normal recessions.

"A number of our top holdings, which would normally fare relatively well in a downturn, were disproportionately affected by the virus containment measures."