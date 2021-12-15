Fidelity's Alex Wright: Private markets are 'biggest value bubble'

This year several investment trusts have been putting forward proposals to shareholders that would allow them to increase their already hefty exposures to unlisted companies, including Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust, Baillie Gifford European trust and Fidelity China Special Situations.

Wright currently has capacity to invest 5% of the trusts assets under management into unlisted companies. However, he only has one holding that comprises roughly 3 basis points of the trust, which was formerly listed.

"I think it is a really bad time to be investing in private markets," he said. "Because private markets are hot, lots of money has been raised and valuations are high. So that is the opposite of what I look at."

In fact, Wright said "unusually" valuations in private markets are higher than those in public markets.

"I think that reflects the weight of money flows," he said. "There has been much more money ploughed into private equity than into public markets."

He added that those investors that are jumping in now, particularly retail investors, are "chasing historic momentum" and the returns of recent years are unlikely to be replicated in the future.

The contrarian fund manager said people might consider private equity and private markets less volatile and hence less risky because of their biannual or annual valuation points, but this is a misunderstanding.

"Generally, a lot of people sort of say something is risky because it is volatile," he said. "But I do not think that is the case at all."

For Wright something is risky if it is too highly priced and if it does not have daily liquidity. He concluded: "people should be very, very wary of private equity and private markets today".

A record year

The £1.1bn trust, which is trading on a 0.9% premium, announced its best ever financial year in November.

It had a share price total return of 73.8% and a NAV total return of 56.2% for the year to the end of August, both of which were meaningfully ahead of its benchmark the FTSE All-Share index which returned 26.9%.

Part of this success was due to the trust's exposure to financials that make up 27.7%, according to the latest factsheet.

AIB Group, the seventh largest holding comprising 2.6% of the trust, did particularly well and Wright expects the Irish bank to continue to perform.

AIB is one of three major Irish banks, with the other two being Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB. Wright said it was the "most obvious play" for the market as it has number one market share and 95% of its business is Irish, which is different to its peers.

The Irish banking market has been shrinking with Ulster Bank, which is owned by NatWest, looking to exit and AIB is anticipated to benefit as it will purchase some its loan book.

Wright also holds NatWest and so will be holding both the buyer and the seller in this transaction, which he said was "unusual".

However, in this instance he thinks it is good for both businesses as NatWest will be selling the book at a much larger valuation than Wright would have done for that business and AIB, because it already has the infrastructure, can achieve very high returns.

Trust differentiation

When asked about the difference between the trust and its open-ended peer, Fidelity Special Situations, Wright said there was about a 92%-93% overlap.

One of the key differences between the two is gearing. The trust has about 11% gearing, while the open-ended fund, which somewhat unusually is also able to gear, has 5.5%.

On top of that the trust has about ten additional companies which are further down the market spectrum.

These companies include: a Tanzanian gas producer; Wilmington, an exhibition and data business; and Finsbury Food, which primarily makes cakes.