Fidelity's Alex Wright looks for buying opportunities after poor month

Year to date the performance has been even worse with the fund down 5.4%, while the index was down 1.3%, according to FE fundinfo.

While acknowledging the recent weak performance, Wright highlighted that recent market moves in response to the crisis in Ukraine "have been particularly sharp and not always particularly discriminate".

Schroders: Chinese market volatility requires 'patience'

In the latest factsheet, published 16 March, the manager said he was using the very low leverage levels to take advantage of "attractively valued opportunities" and they had increased leverage over recent weeks as stocks had sold off.

"We have mainly been buying in areas which are less affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict but nevertheless have fallen with the market," the manager said. He added that "with both mid and small-cap stocks down sharply year to date, we feel once again markets are becoming more opportunity rich".

The fund has 75.7% allocated to the UK and the manager believes equities in the nation "remain significantly undervalued compared to global markets".

However, while a higher exposure to oil and gas has helped the UK market outperform some of its developed peers during the period, this has not assisted the fund's performance.

Nick Train: Why portfolio's biggest loss-maker still has bright future ahead

Wright noted that a bias towards small and mid-cap stocks was a "significant drag" on performance, along with a large overweight to consumer discretionary businesses. Halfords and Marks & Spencer were among the key detractors for the fund.

In an interview published on the Fidelity website the manager also highlighted that he held exposure to two Georgian banks and Kaspi, a Kazakhstan e-commerce and payments platform, which are all London listed. "All three stocks are still above where we bought them, but they have fallen hard in sympathy with Russia, despite only tangential effects on their business," he said.

However, the fund's holding of UK-based speciality pharmaceutical firm Indivior helped performance as the firm swing to profit during the month.