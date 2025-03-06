IW 30: What made you just as much money as Investment Week over the past 30 years

Three decades in markets have seen the dotcom bubble, the Global Financial Crisis, the rise (and fall of some) FAANGs, SVB-US banking collapse, Woodford, the GameStop saga and companies reaching $1trn valuations.
Covering all of that has been Investment Week, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary. Investment Week celebrates 30th Anniversary in 2025 To mark the occasion alongside our calendar packed with birthday events, the editorial team has embarked on a task to look both backwards and ahead at major market analyses to see what has led markets and the brand to where it is today and what is yet to come. In this first instalment, we looked at the investment mandates which delivered outperformance, despite all the aforementioned market calamities, since the inception of IW. Imag...
