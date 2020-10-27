Numis drops Temple Bar in favour of Alex Wright's Fidelity Special Values

Numis has removed Temple Bar from its investment companies recommended list after the appointment of RWC Partners as manager, preferring Alex Wright’s Fidelity Special Values.

September's decision from the board of the £484m Temple Bar to replace Ninety One with RWC's Nick Purves and Ian Lance was described by Numis analysts as "a brave one", suggesting the move to stick with the value style "will require time to see if it plays out".

Purves and Lance, who worked together at Schroders before joining RWC in 2010, seek to exploit opportunities created by over-reactions by investors by investing in sustainable businesses with sound balance sheets that are trading at attractive valuations based on normalised earnings.

Their RWC UK Equity Income fund, which was launched in 2018, has lost 22.8% since inception versus the FTSE All-Share's loss of13.6%, according to FE fundinfo. The SJP Equity Income fund, run by Purves since 2001, is up 145% over that near-20-year period, compared to the FTSE All-Share's 119%.

The Temple Bar board said it had commissioned a report into value investing, which found that the style tends to underperform for long periods before experiencing a sharp reversal of fortunes.

"Time will tell if this decision is vindicated by a reversal in fortunes for the value style, which is at close to historic levels of underperformance versus growth," the Numis analysts said.

The team said it did not expect Purves and Lance to have an immediate impact on Temple Bar's rating, despite their following with retail investors. The trust currently trades on a 12.6% discount, having seen its share price slump by 36.9%in the past three years.

"We expect a significant narrowing of the discount may require a recovery in value stocks to see a meaningful improvement in the performance record.

"As a result, it may be some time before performance improves and timing is difficult to predict. In addition, there was no mention from the board of any discount control measures or exit, which may have disappointed some investors."

The analysts said they felt there was still a place in portfolios for a balance of investment styles, and that exposure to value adds diversification in the event of a style rotation. As a result, they removed Temple Bar as a ‘core buy' from its recommended equity list.

The team said it favoured the £530m Fidelity Special Values Trust, run by Alex Wright, "given his focus on change as a route to crystallising value, which we believe has a better chance of success, even if conditions remain less favourable to the value style".

Two other changes to Numis's list came in the form of removing JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (JARA) as a ‘trading sell' and adding Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (ADIG) as a ‘trading buy'.

When the team added JARA as a ‘trading sell' in July, the fund had been trading at a 13% premium to net asset value and 16% higher than Numis's estimate, which adjusts for currency exposure.