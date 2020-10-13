Stifel: UK trusts offer opportunities for contrarian investors

UK equity investment trusts offer attractive valuations for contrarian investors with a trio of potential catalysts for re-ratings, according to broker Stifel.

With the UK equity market continuing to lag peers across the world amid a plethora of uncertainties, Stifel analysts led by Iain Scouller said a Brexit trade deal, a vaccine discovery or a recovery in dividends could lead to higher share prices for UK stocks.

With UK-focused equity funds currently offering "a combination of attractive discounts and relatively high dividend yields", the analysts said contrarian investors should take a look.

Tellworth pulls plans to launch UK trust for Marriage & Warren

Further, they added, the imminent launch of two UK investment trusts looking to take advantage of current valuations, run by Schroders and Sanford DeLand, adds to confidence in the asset class. However, they noted existing trusts offer attractive discounts and good long-term track records.

The analysts pinpointed Alex Wright's £544.5m Fidelity Special Values as a play for undervalued stocks, James de Uphaugh's £808.9m Edinburgh IT as a recovery play with a new management team, and J.P.Morgan's £1.5bn Mercantile alongside BlackRock's £491.6m Throgmorton for mid and small caps.

In the year-to-date, the FTSE All-Share has lost 17.6%, FE fundinfo data shows, faring worse than both the S&P 500 and FTSE Europe ex UK, which have gained 12.1% and 0.9% respectively. Factors behind this include dividend cuts hitting UK firms deeper than in other markets as well as a higher weighting to tech and growth stocks in, for instance, the US.

As a result, the average trust in the IT UK Equity Income and UK All Companies sectors are showing losses of 22.5% and 22.1% respectively, compared to IT North America and IT Global sector peers' respective average gains of 5.9% and 3.6%.

Henderson Eurotrust to switch dividend policy amid dividend cuts

However, Stifel sees three potential catalysts for a re-rating including a trade deal between the UK and EU being concluded; the discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine; and a recovery in dividends, which fund managers have seen evidence of in recent months.

"The reaching of a deal in the next few days or weeks would provide clarity for business and is likely to be helpful for the UK equity market," the analysts said.

"If and when there is the development of a viable vaccine [that] would be expected to give the UK equity market a boost, given that it would hopefully provide a route out of the current stop-go business closure cycle.

"The UK market has traditionally had some significant support from 'yield-seeking' investors. We think if the corporate background was to improve and dividend suspensions were lifted, this could be helpful for the UK equity market."

Jupiter to close Buxton's UK Growth trust as market cap plummets

Meanwhile, valuations remain attractive, despite significant doubt about near-term earnings, with the FTSE All-Share trading on a price/earnings ratio of 17.5x compared to the S&P 500's 27.7x and European markets' 20x to 25x.

Dividend yields are also attractive, with UK equity funds typically paying investors around 5%. "We take some comfort from the fact that many of the trusts have now provided clarity on their dividend intentions for the current year and some into 2021.

"In many cases, dividends will be at least maintained at prior year levels - although this is likely to often require the drawdown of revenue reserves to maintain these dividend levels.

"However, given that reserves are for 'rainy-days' it is fair to say that if these are not used in the current situation, we do wonder when they will actually be used."

Indeed, those trust that have announced dividend cuts or the rebasing of payouts have done so due to corporate actions, such as Temple Bar's manager change from Ninety One to RWC, which came with a 25% reduction, and Perpetual Income & Growth's merger with Murray Income.