First Trust launches factor-based fixed income ETF
Focus on income generation and capital growth
Revealed: Winners of the 2019 Fund Manager of the Year Awards
Which funds stole the show?
SVM Asset Management boosts board with double appointment
Non-executive directors
Canada Life Investments to launch managed 20%-60% shares fund
Eighth in risk-profiled range
Martin Gilbert: Why active investing still has an edge
Better stock picking and growth opportunities
Long-standing managers Radcliffe and Surtees exit Jupiter amid fund leadership restructure
Follows internal strategic review
The Return of 'The Italian Question'
2018 has seen another spring dominated by political manoeuvrings, in particular the return of 'The Italian Question'.
Update: Newton IM's income fund merger approved by shareholders
Effective 27 January
Evenlode confirms global income fund launch
Initially considered earlier this year
Majority of active managers outperformed benchmark in Q2
55% outperformed
Fitz: UK All Companies funds could see OCFs increase by 0.25% under 'all-in' fee rules
FCA Final Report due 28 June
Cultural shift needed as asset managers at 'inflection point'
The FCA's interim findings as part of its Asset Management Market Study, released last November, should have left the industry in no doubt about the direction of travel for the sector over the coming months and years.
Industry warns FCA of 'unintended' risks of all-in fee proposals in responses to Market Study
Proposal for 'health warning' on funds
Love at first sight: Which mandates are on fund selectors' radars for 2017?
Valentine's Day special
Asset managers' pay drops for second year in a row
Pay has fallen by a fifth since 2014
Actively-managed funds 'overcharging' investors by £6.7bn a year
Should be charging investors passive fees
Cerulli: European equity funds more likely to beat benchmarks than US counterparts
Latest report from Cerulli Associates
FCA: Investors overlooking passives despite £109bn in expensive 'passive mirrors'
Passives underrepresented on buylists
Architas hires product specialist ahead of MPS launch
Joins from SEI Investments
PineBridge Investments unveil USD investment grade credit fund
Robert Vanden Assem to manage fund
'Herd' mentality and poor timing leading to underperformance across active funds
Passive funds delivering better results
Cornelian AM's Kilpatrick: Disregarding benchmarks and IA sectors is a core part of our risk-targeted strategy
Early entry into EMs in 2015 has paid off