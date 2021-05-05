China is opening up - and investors will reap rewards if they give the country a chance

China has not followed the traditional route of capitalism we have observed over the past century or so – and this scares investors.

Roughly, the association in our heads is that as a country develops and engages with the world, it grows in size and importance.

Normally this is hand-in-hand with aspects such as democratic governments, free markets and two-way foreign investment - all of which have been shown to result in good things.

We also have an idea as investors about what doesn't help. Closed markets, state interventions and autocracies do not result in successful global economies; we know the stories of the Soviet Union, North Korea and Zimbabwe.

This is why China still surprises and baffles most Western investors. China went from being 4% of the global economy in 1990 to just under 20% at the end of last year, yet didn't follow the playbook to get there.

It didn't really open up to foreign capital, democracy remains absent and the market economy is still closely controlled by the state.

Now, that is starting to change. China is beginning to open up, and investors are becoming interested. There are indeed several interesting themes to think about.

Opportunities abound

Firstly, there is the simple matter of under-representation. Once investors have acknowledged that China is an important global player, global equity indices start to look a bit odd.

It is reasonably well known that the US equity market is disproportionately weighted as part of global indices such as the MSCI ACWI; comprising nearly 60% of the "world" equity index, despite the US economy being only one quarter of global GDP (see chart below).

Much of this disparity is due to the number of emerging economies that have reasonable economic size, but no equity market to speak of.

However, China is not one of those. In fact, with a total equity market size of $11trn, the Chinese onshore market is the second-largest equity market in the world, bigger than the next two - Japan and the UK - combined.

At the moment, foreign investors own just 3.5% of the Chinese onshore equity market. In most of the big global markets, foreign ownership is up towards 50% of the market.

We would expect to see this begin to happen in China too - as foreign investors seek new growth opportunities and portfolio diversification, while Chinese businesses look to expand their sources of capital.

Importantly, even investors who are not allocating explicitly to China will start to see their exposures increase as large index providers start to raise the proportion of Chinese shares.

The MSCI and FTSE have already taken some steps here by beginning to put onshore Chinese equities into the broad emerging market indices - and it is a trend that is only going one way.

Finally, aside from the underrepresentation and the technical correction of it, there is the issue of future growth.

Much of the world's economic expansion over the next few decades will be in China, and the best way to get exposure is through Chinese companies.

The companies will not be familiar to those in the West, but with a potential consumer market of 1.4 billion people, they do not need to be to make money.

Investors need to work out what it is they want. If it is just general exposure to the Chinese equity market, passive products will provide that - although be prepared for volatility and the unexpected.

In theory, active managers should have a better chance to outperform in a less efficient market. But as with any active manager, there is a lot of work involved in partnering with the right one.

At the moment, we believe that general exposure is more important - underweight to China A-shares is the thing to correct first, before looking to add alpha.

Ben Kumar is senior investment strategist at 7IM