Partner Insight: The world needs what emerging markets have

Artificial intelligence, energy security and strategic resources are putting emerging markets at the centre of some of the world's most important investment themes.

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Many emerging economies occupy critical positions in semiconductor manufacturing, supply chains and the production of the resources needed to support both AI infrastructure and the energy transition. The asset class also offers a combination of attractive valuations and stronger growth prospects than many developed markets.

For investors willing to look beyond short-term market noise, emerging markets present a broad opportunity set spanning technology, consumer growth, natural resources and industrial development.

In our exclusive Emerging Markets Watchlist, investment experts from Polar Capital and Robeco discuss the themes, opportunities and risks shaping the asset class.

Explore insights in the new Emerging Markets Watchlist.  

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