Rathbones review puts FCA client cash crackdown in the spotlight

Rathbones hit the headlines after it revealed it would pause onboarding new clients that require enhanced due diligence in response to the Financial Conduct Authority highlighting flaws in its compliance processes, but less attention was given to the regulator's concerns over the group's treatment of client cash in its discretionary portfolios.
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
Signup and gain exclusive members-only insights - all free of charge!
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes