Rathbones review puts FCA client cash crackdown in the spotlight

Rathbones announcement

clock • 5 min read

Rathbones hit the headlines after it revealed it would pause onboarding new clients that require enhanced due diligence in response to the Financial Conduct Authority highlighting flaws in its compliance processes, but less attention was given to the regulator's concerns over the group's treatment of client cash in its discretionary portfolios.

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