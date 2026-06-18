Wealth Club's Jonathan Moyes: Being actively inactive is the name of the game

'Industry's biggest challenge'

clock • 2 min read

While the constant ebbing and flowing of news and information has been exhausting for wealth managers, it is the niggling doubt in the back of the mind that says “do not just sit there, do something” that will have been the biggest challenge so far this year.

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