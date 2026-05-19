UK must 'deepen' tokenised finance ecosystem to reduce costs and improve functionality

BoE's Sarah Breeden

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Regulators, financial institutions and central government must work together to prioritise the most valuable use cases for digital assets, according to the Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability, Sarah Breeden.

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