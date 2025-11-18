Partner Podcast: Reflections and revelations from the Alpha Females of investing

A look back at the themes shaping today’s multi-asset landscape

clock • 1 min read

The AB Alpha Females podcast has seen fund manager Karen Watkin speaking with inspiring women from the AllianceBernstein team, discussing all things multi asset.

As season one draws to a close, Karen looks back at some of the key topics discussed throughout the series, including:

  • Balancing risk and return in a constantly changing market
  • Combining data, fundamentals, and judgment to navigate uncertainty
  • Building portfolios that diversify without diluting conviction

Listen to the podcast today to hear how these insights are shaping the future of multi-asset investing.

