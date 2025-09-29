Partner Podcast: Bonds are back—and so is data-driven investing

clock • 1 min read

 

Listen to the latest episode of the AB Alpha Females podcast where guest Tiffanie Wong delves into the resilience of the bond market.

 

Bonds are usually seen as the quiet corner of a portfolio. But after a wave of volatility—Covid, inflation, rising rates—things changed.

Tiffanie Wong, Director of US Investment Grade Credit and Fixed Income Responsible Investing at AllianceBernstein, has spent the past decade rethinking how investors approach fixed income. Her view: bonds today demand sharper tools, faster execution, and smarter data.

From building proprietary tech to navigate fragmented markets, to blending quantitative and fundamental research, Tiffanie is at the forefront of a more agile, information-rich approach to bond investing. "There's no one-size-fits-all formula," she says. "But a consistent, disciplined, data-driven process gives you staying power—even in volatile markets."

She also shares how ESG risks are integrated into credit analysis, and why career longevity—especially for working parents—means knowing when to say "yes"… and when to say "no."

