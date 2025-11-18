Tatton AUM up almost 30% to £25.8bn during 'strong period of growth'

Interim results for the six months to 30 September

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

Tatton Asset Management (Tatton) saw assets under management/influence (AUM/I) increase by almost a third to £25.84bn in the six months to 30 September during a “strong period of growth”.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

PortfolioMetrix names Alex Funk as CEO

AJ Bell reports record platform AUM of £103bn

More on Asset Managers

Amundi share price down despite record €2.31trn AUM
Asset Managers

Amundi share price down despite record €2.31trn AUM

Net income of €1.25trn

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 28 October 2025 • 1 min read
St. James's Place FUM surpasses £200bn for first time
Asset Managers

St. James's Place FUM surpasses £200bn for first time

Gross inflows at £5.7bn

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 23 October 2025 • 2 min read
Tatton AM assets leap by over a third to top £25.8bn
Asset Managers

Tatton AM assets leap by over a third to top £25.8bn

Net inflows of £1.7bn

Alex Sebastian
clock 14 October 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot