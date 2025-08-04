Partner Podcast: Reframing diversification in a post-60/40 world

Listen to the latest podcast with Defne Ozaltun, Portfolio Manager on AllianceBernstein’s multi-asset solutions team

clock • 1 min read

The 60/40 portfolio has traditionally served as the go-to strategy for moderate-risk investors. But the twin sell-off of both asset classes in 2022 was a wake-up call, shattering the assumption that stocks and bonds would naturally diversify each other. In the wake of that dislocation, multi-asset investors have had to adapt—and fast.

Defne Ozaltun, Portfolio Manager on AllianceBernstein's Multi-Asset Solutions team, builds custom portfolios that go beyond the traditional framework, integrating diverse investment ideas while keeping the client's objectives firmly in view. "The first thing I tend to think about is what is the client trying to achieve?" Ozaltun explains.

Her approach layers long-term asset allocation, high-conviction active management, and short-term tactical positioning.

Listen to the podcast to explore how today's multi-asset strategies are evolving beyond the old blueprints.

 

