Partner Podcast: Broadening scope, tightening focus

Listen to the AB Alpha Females podcast as they explore how a disciplined approach can uncover opportunities.

How can investors increase focus, whilst gaining an edge from seeing the big picture?

That paradox defined Arpita Bhabhera's experiences as a senior investment analyst at AllianceBernstein. Her task: identify the companies that offer strong, sustainable earnings growth. "You need to be switched on all the time," she says. "Ideas can come out of anywhere."

That curiosity and breadth of thought reflect a deeper truth in investing: even focused portfolios demand wide-angle thinking. Bhabhera looks beyond sectors, drawing insights from trends in AI, casual fashion, and even commuter footwear. And she knows that challenge sharpens conviction: "Any form of debate is great for an investor. You revisit your thesis. Sometimes it strengthens. Sometimes, it shifts."

The approach outlined by Bhabhera is one designed to navigate the narrowness of today's markets and attempt to identify tomorrow's growth.