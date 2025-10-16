Listen to the latest episode of the AB Alpha Females podcast where guest Jennifer Santangelo leans on her 20 years' experience with AllianceBernstein to offer insights into what it takes to success in multi-asset investing in 2025.

Effective multi-asset strategies depend not only on the selection and combination of asset classes but also on the strength and resilience of the operational framework supporting them.

Robust systems enable portfolio managers to focus on generating alpha by ensuring transparency, control, and compliance across diverse investments. This in turn supports timely decision-making, seamless integration of data, and rapid adaptation to changing market conditions.

Jennifer Santangelo, Head of Business Operations at AllianceBernstein, believes that success in multi-asset investing demands adaptability and continuous learning, as investment operations evolve with regulatory changes and technological advancements.

