Partner Podcast: The art of market timing

Listen to the latest podcast with Caglasu Altunkopru, Head of Macro Strategy, Multi Asset Solutions Group, at AllianceBernstein

clock • 1 min read

Listen to the podcast to explore how blending data with intuition sharpens market timing in an unpredictable world.

 

Market timing is notoriously difficult, yet it plays a crucial role in multi-asset investing. Caglasu Altunkopru, Head of Macro Strategy, Multi Asset Solutions Group, at AllianceBernstein, explains that successful positioning hinges on understanding secular and cyclical trends—and interpreting a vast array of data points to anticipate market movements.

One of the biggest challenges is navigating conflicting signals. "There are so many signals, and at any given point in time, they will point in different directions," Altunkopru says. Market moves require consensus: "It's not enough that you think that things are turning, everyone else—or at least a critical mass of people—need to think that things are turning, and then things take on a life of their own."

But data alone does not tell the full story.  "Even if you had the perfect data, you still would need to be nuanced about how you apply it," says Altunkopru.

Caglasu Altunkopru, Head of Macro Strategy, Multi Asset Solutions Group, at AllianceBernstein
clock 18 August 2025 • 1 min read
