Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Artemis at the recent Fixed Income Market Focus event

Stephen Snowden, Head of Fixed Income, Artemis Fund Managers discusses the Artemis Short-Duration Strategic Bond Fund.
What are you trying to achieve for investors and what role could your fund play in an investor's portfolio?
This is a lower risk fixed bond fund where most of the assets are allocated to short-dated Investment Grade bonds. Lower risk means that in the example of Investment Grade bonds, a shorter maturity index will have about 30% of the volatility of the all-maturity index. Now, ordinarily, investors sacrifice yield by moving to shorter dated instruments. This is typically because of what's called a "term premium", i.e. that borrowers need to pay more to borrow funds for let's say 10Yrs, vs. let's say 2Yrs. Historically an investor could expect to earn an average of 1% "extra" yield by lending to companies for 10Yrs vs. 2Yrs. This is no longer the case – currently shorter dated fixed income offers close to the same yield. Over and above the core allocation to short-dated Investment Grade, this fund uses allocations to both government bond strategies and to higher quality short-dated High Yield bonds to deliver distinct alpha through credit selection and cross market opportunities. With central banks moving in different directions in 2025 it is a rich opportunity environment for funds which can exploit global opportunities within rates and credit. And with our government bond and credit allocations showing low correlation in returns, it increases diversification and delivers an overall better risk return profile relative a standard short-dated investment grade portfolio.
What are the big opportunities and risks for your strategy in 2025?
This is not a big opportunities fund. As a lower risk bond fund, our objective over time is to deliver an much better return than cash with an modest amount of volatility. This have been achieved over the last five years despite the material headwinds facing the bond markets in the post pandemic inflationary boom. The fund is designed to be a much more interesting alternative to cash and other defensive assets such as absolute return bond funds, money market funds and short-dated corporate bond funds, that's the big opportunity! There are always risks in all funds, but as a lower beta strategy with the bulk of assets in short-date investment grade corporate bonds, are worries are modest. The biggest risk is opportunity cost. Inflation could moderate much faster than expected which in turn could lead to policy rates falling much further and faster than markets expect. Whilst that would be great for our fund, it would be much better for an all-maturities bond funds which has tow or three times the amount of interest rate risk.
Can you identify a couple of key investment opportunities you are playing at the moment in the portfolio?
Key investment opportunities that are currently in the portfolio are:
- Yield curves need to be steeper to accommodate the glut of government bond issuance and the risk of inflationary echoes in 2025 and 2026.
- The ability of countries to cope with higher rates is constrained at the government level, rather than the household and corporate level. We are positioning for lower policy rates in the UK and the US. Our key macro view in 2025 and 2026 is that the UK and US economies don't need to go back to pre-pandemic levels of policy rates but they can't deal with rates over 4%.
- Short Dated High yield is an extremely compelling trade given callability of debt and % of HY bonds still trading below par – the "jump to par" upgrade in yield delivered to portfolios.
Stephen Snowden is Head of Fixed Income at Artemis Fund Managers