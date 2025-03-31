Jupiter Asset Management has moved to close the shrinking Global Ecology Growth fund, as the firm continues to progress with its CEO’s fund rationalisation plan.
Matthew Beesley revealed back in 2022 that the company would be consolidating its product offering and closing "subscale" funds with less than £100m of assets under management, with 4% of total AUM set to be impacted. Jupiter outflows surge to £10.3bn amid value desk redemptions The closure of Jupiter's Global Ecology Growth fund is the latest casualty in that process, after its AUM fell to just €17.3m as of early March. In a letter to shareholders, the company said it did not expect a wind rush of new money into the portfolio to change that. "We therefore belie...
