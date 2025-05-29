Starting yields have historically been strongly correlated with 5-year forward returns, giving investors an idea of what they can potentially expect from bond investments in the near future.

Looking at yields across fixed income sectors, yields are high compared to recent history. A high-quality fixed income portfolio can potentially yield as much as 6%, 7%, or even 8%.

That's comparable to historical equity returns over the long-term and with over £2 trillion sitting in cash and money market funds across the UK; that's a lot of money waiting to work harder for investors.

In this video, Lee Dineen, Strategic Partnerships, UK Wealth Management, PIMCO, discusses the potential for positive returns in fixed income.

