Friday Briefing: The UK economy may be more fragile than Rachel Reeves set out

Last Wednesday (26 March), UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves stepped up to the dispatch box to deliver her highly anticipated fiscal update in the House of Commons.
When the Treasury scheduled the event in December, it called it a ‘Spring Forecast', where the chancellor was going to provide an updated snapshot on the state of the UK economy, following revised data from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). It was hard to foresee what could have been set out in the Forecast, as the chancellor herself vowed to only hold "one major fiscal event a year", namely in the Autumn. But in recent weeks, the narrative around the event started changing, and even the Treasury itself began to refer to it as a ‘Spring Statement', suggesting Reeves may...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes