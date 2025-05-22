Partner Insight: Reshaping how we think about fixed income in portfolios

Lee Dineen offers insights that could reshape how we think about fixed income in portfolios

clock • 2 min read
Lee Dineen, Strategic Partnerships, UK Wealth Management
Image:

Lee Dineen, Strategic Partnerships, UK Wealth Management

Fixed income offers greater potential for positive returns than equities, especially given historical ranges and current valuations, making the asset class useful for buffering against equity declines.

Additionally, bonds are once again presenting an opportunity for portfolio diversification. This is significant because true diversification means bonds have the potential to deliver strong forward returns if equity markets decline or correct – a crucial aspect for advisors and wealth managers.

Watch our latest Three Minutes With video where PIMCO's Lee Dineen, Strategic Partnerships, UK Wealth Management, discusses the outlook and opportunities in fixed income.

Brought to you by Investment Week in association with PIMCO. By clicking "Click to Read More" you agree to the data protection statement below.

Click to Read More

DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT

Your privacy policy – please read carefully:

We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you.  In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data.

For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences. Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.

Related Topics

More on Partner Insight

Event Voice - Emerging Markets: Your Gateway to Smarter Returns
Partner Insight

Event Voice - Emerging Markets: Your Gateway to Smarter Returns

Eoghan McDonagh, Senior Portfolio Manager at Allianz Global Investors discusses their fund at the recent Channel Islands Summit.

Eoghan McDonagh, Senior Portfolio Manager, Allianz Global Investors
clock 16 April 2025 • 9 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Artemis at the recent Fixed Income Market Focus event
Partner Insight

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Artemis at the recent Fixed Income Market Focus event

Stephen Snowden, Head of Fixed Income, Artemis Fund Managers discusses the Artemis Short-Duration Strategic Bond Fund.

Stephen Snowden, Head of Fixed Income, Artemis Fund Managers
clock 31 March 2025 • 5 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered By Aegon Asset Management at the Channel Islands Event
Partner Insight

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered By Aegon Asset Management at the Channel Islands Event

Alexander Pelteshki, Portfolio Manager at Aegon Asset Management answers questions about the Aegon Strategic Bond Strategy at the Channel Island Event

Alexander Pelteshki, Portfolio Manager, Aegon Asset Management
clock 27 March 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot