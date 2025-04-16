Event Voice - Emerging Markets: Your Gateway to Smarter Returns

For fund distributors and professional investors only. This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the prospectus of the Fund and to the KID/KIID before making any final investment decisions.

What are you trying to achieve for investors and what role could your fund play in an investor's portfolio? How do you structure this fund?

History shows us that investors can benefit from the higher return provided by Emerging Markets (EM) relative to Developed Markets, for a given unit of volatility. Hard currency sovereigns and corporates look particularly attractive on this metric versus GBP hedged Developed Market (DM) assets, while local currency Emerging Markets can offer tactical opportunities to enhance alpha. We aim to harness this extra return for investors in the Allianz Emerging Markets Select Bond Fund, while maintaining rigorous risk sizing discipline. This fund can access the full Emerging Markets opportunity set (the benchmark is 33% hard currency sovereign, 33% hard currency corporates and 33% local currency assets) and acts as a suitable diversifier in any fixed income allocation given the multi-currency and multi-sector allocation.

Our prudent, high conviction, macro-based approach results in investments in countries and companies with a positive direction of travel. We are benchmark aware, but not constrained - we have many zero weight positions in the fund, as experience shows us that avoiding losers is often as important as picking winners. Regardless of conviction, we apply strict risk budgets based on beta and liquidity.

What are the big opportunities and risks for your strategy in 2025?

EM fundamentals are robust. Debt-to-GDP ratios in EM are healthier than Developed Markets (DM), with post-COVID trajectories further reinforcing this positive outlook. EM versus DM growth differential forecasts favour EM in 2025, which historically correlates with stronger total return outcomes for the asset class. Additionally, a light electoral calendar this year allows sovereigns to prioritise reforms and policy initiatives. Following a handful of sovereign restructurings in recent years after the pandemic, few countries have concerning credit fundamentals and we anticipate minimal impact from sovereign defaults in 2025. On the corporate side, fundamentals are also strong. EM investment-grade (IG) and high-yield (HY) bonds exhibit lower leverage than their DM counterparts, while interest coverage ratios are comparable. Looking at the asset class, EM absolute yields currently exceed their 5- and 10-year historical averages, presenting an attractive entry point for investors.

The main risk to our investment thesis is the unpredictable decision making coming from the US administration, particularly regarding tariff announcements in early April. Some EM economies are more exposed than others when it comes to tariffs – eg Mexico, where we expect to see a renegotiation of USMCA, albeit one where they end up with better terms that the 25% tariff already proposed. Overall, the impact of tariffs should mainly affect general risk-taking sentiment, with small open economies in focus. That said – given positive fundamentals, a positive tailwind from negative net financing requirements, and increased buying of EM from "Cross-over" accounts – we would use any tariff related spread widening as an opportunity to add to EM debt.

Can you identify a couple of key investment opportunities you are playing at the moment in the portfolio? This could be at a stock, sector or thematic level.

One interesting sovereign in which we are invested is Egypt. Post the sizeable Ras el-Hekma international investment support last year, Egypt has financial breathing room in which to enact reforms. The IMF just completed the fourth review of their Extended Fund Facility and agreed a new Resilience and Sustainability Facility – allowing Egypt to draw down on $2.5bn. Inflation in Egypt has dropped 11% yoy to 12.8% in February as a result of base effects. The Central Bank of Egypt should start their easing cycle at the next meeting. We are invested in hard currency bonds, local currency T bills and FX, attracted by compelling valuations and an improving external backdrop over the next three to twelve months.

Another turnaround story is Colombia. This has been trading wide of the BB peer group for some time, due to President Petro's agenda and the country's fiscal underperformance. Elections are coming up in May 2026. Given the President's diminishing approval and congressional opposition, we see limited room for policy changes ahead of elections where we see a change in government from centre left to centre right. As such, we own bonds in an effort to benefit from this change in direction.

