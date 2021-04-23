income investing
7IM suspends dealing in two funds over liquidity concerns
Based on two illiquid securities
Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust renamed following MGIM acquisition
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust
Update: RWC Partners launches global equity income fund under Nick Clay
Global high-conviction vehicle
Exam U-turn provides opportunity for student sector growth
Student accommodation 'most resilient asset class'
Global dividends suffer biggest quarterly fall since the Global Financial Crisis
Uk dividends tumbled 54%
Marlborough's Lall: The unloved 'Covid kickers' set to reboot their dividends
Too early to crystallise losses
Why investors shouldn't bet their house on REITs
“Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full, and managed with reasonable care, it is about the safest investment in the world.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd US president
Six rules for income investing during the Covid-19 crisis
The necessary steps to improve investor fortunes
Value-hungry investors 'should consider investment trusts over model portfolios'
Focus should be on reliability of income, report argues
Which trust sectors are yielding more than the FTSE 100?
Debt sectors lead the way
Five under-the-radar UK stocks for income
Attractively valued opportunities for investors
RWC's Lance: Are mistakes made before GFC being repeated in UK equity income sector?
One of the reasons income investing has done so well in the long run is that it is a form of value investing.
China's diminishing demand for commodities will impact UK dividends
One of the great benefits of income investing is the valuation discipline it naturally incorporates into the process by looking/screening for companies that possess a high dividend yield.