Partner Insight: Vanguard monthly European ETF flows summary - inflows rise in June

Total ETF market flows

Equity and bond ETFs continue to see robust inflows in 2023

European ETF cumulative flows - rolling 12 months by asset class ($ billion)

Source : ETFBook, as at 30 June 2023.

Equity ETFs

Core equity exposures most popular in June

Equity flows by category: Month to date ($ million)





Source: ETFBook, as at 30 June 2023. The ‘market access' category includes difficult-to-access markets such as emerging markets.

Core equity ETFs were the top contributor in June, contributing $4.4 billion in net inflows. Equity sector strategies, meanwhile, saw -$1.2 billion of net outflows during the month, while the commodity equity category experienced net outflows of -$231 million.

Investors opt for world exposures

Equity flows by geographic exposure: Month to date ($ million)

Source : ETFBook, as at 30 June 2023.

World (which doesn't include emerging markets) ($3.4 billion), United States ($2.4 billion) and global ($1.8 billion) exposures attracted the most inflows within equity ETFs, while eurozone equity ETFs saw the largest outflows, with -$1 billion.

Fixed income ETFs

Government bond ETFs lead fixed income flows

Fixed income flows by category: Month to date ($ million)

Source : ETFBook, as at 30 June 2023.

Government ($3.4 billion), corporate ($1.4 billion) and aggregate ($841 million) bond ETFs contributed the most to net fixed income inflows of $7.4 billion, while convertible bond ETFs saw the largest outflows (-$237 million).

Eurozone bond exposures top investor wish lists

Fixed income flows by geographic exposure: Month to date ($ million)

Source : ETFBook, as at 30 June 2023.

Eurozone ($3.1 billion), United States ($2.5 billion) and United Kingdom ($871 million) products attracted the most inflows within fixed income ETFs in June, while world fixed income ETFs saw outflows of -$102 million.

Vanguard UCITS ETFs

Vanguard's ETF range sees net inflows of $2.3 billion in June

Vanguard UCITS ETF net flows: Month to date ($ million)

Source : ETFBook, as at 30 June 2023.

The Vanguard UCITS ETF range captured net inflows of $2.3 billion, with the majority of Vanguard UCITS ETFs recording positive flows. Flows were split between Vanguard's equity UCITS ETF range ($1.5 billion), fixed income UCITS ETF range ($758 million) and multi-asset UCITS ETF range ($22 million).

