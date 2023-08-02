Schroders Personal Wealth hires Alan Goodman as CIO

Joins from SJP

Sahar Nazir
At SPW, Goodman will be responsible for leading the firm’s investment strategy and overseeing portfolio and risk management activities.
At SPW, Goodman will be responsible for leading the firm’s investment strategy and overseeing portfolio and risk management activities.

Schroders Personal Wealth has hired industry veteran Alan Goodman as its chief investment officer.

Goodman brings nearly 30 years' financial services experience and has previously held investment positions at St James's Place, BNY Mellon and Invesco.

He was most recently the private markets and alternatives director at St James's Place.

He is set to join this month and will report directly to the chief executive of SPW's authorised corporate director business Dominic Sheridan.

Goodman said: "SPW's client centric approach and commitment to provide more advice to more people resonates strongly with me and I am looking forward to working with the team to achieve this."

