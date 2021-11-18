Partner Insight: Inaction on climate change is not an option for investors

clock • 1 min read

Markets are at an ‘ESG inflection point’, offering opportunities for investors, says LGIM CIO Sonja Laud

We now know that the world risks a grim future even if the global economy is decarbonised rapidly, according to a landmark report on climate change. The assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is clear: inaction is simply not an option for policymakers, companies and investors.

But the paper not only emphasises risks such as devastating weather events. It also points towards huge opportunities for those willing to act today to have a positive impact for decades - and generations - to come.

The insight from teams across LGIM indicates that markets are at an ESG inflection point. With the pricing of ESG factors still patchy, partly due to the availability and quality of data, there are clear advantages for investors with the capabilities to take forward-looking, strategic views of companies, sectors and markets. At the same time, accelerating long-term trends continue to present potent investment opportunities, from climate solutions to data as an asset and digitisation.

Indeed, is it any wonder that more and more end investors are demanding that analysis of criteria like climate risk become part-and-parcel of the investment process?

The experience of COVID-19 has intensified such demands, as the pandemic has reminded us all of the value of early, meaningful action to head off looming threats.

Click to access your exclusive Spotlight guide and learn more about how investors can fight the climate crisis

Related Topics

More on Investment

All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Investment

Coronavirus Blog: Covid deaths hit highest number since March for England and Wales

Latest news and reaction

Investment Week
clock 16 November 2021 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Quantamental investing - The best of both worlds?
Investment

Industry Voice: Quantamental investing - The best of both worlds?

Quantamental investing blends objective quantitative modelling with in-depth fundamental research. Learn below how this process seeks to provide clients with the best of both investing approaches.

Investment Team, Davy Global Fund Management
clock 16 November 2021 • 3 min read
Investment Week digital edition - 15 November 2021
Investment

Investment Week digital edition - 15 November 2021

Latest edition of magazine now available online

Rachel Steele
clock 15 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

15 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Michael Lindsell: Tech and energy boom has hurt portfolio returns

12 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Close Brothers AM CEO steps down

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Gina Miller decries 'unlawful' changes to FCA compensation scheme

15 November 2021 • 1 min read
18 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 