Decoding the G of ESG

The expansive and undefined nature of ESG investing has been the biggest criticism levelled at the movement. To address this, the industry has made an increasing number of attempts to formalise and standardise the rules. Often, the hardest of the three sustainable elements to define is ‘governance'.

This was made quite clear when earlier this year the FRC revealed who had made the ‘UK Stewardship Code Signatories 2020' list. Of the 189 applications they received - including 147 asset managers, 28 asset owners (including pension funds and insurers), and 14 service providers - a third failed to meet the requirements.

The Financial Reporting Council's (FRC) UK Stewardship Code, originally published in 2012, comprises a set of 12 ‘comply or explain' principles for asset managers and asset owners. The Code defines stewardship as "the responsible allocation, management and oversight of capital to create long-term value for clients and beneficiaries, leading to sustainable benefits for the economy, the environment and society." In the last ten years, the idea that companies have a duty to provide sustainable benefits not just for themselves, but for wider society, has greatly risen in prominence.

To reflect this the FRC revisited the Code in 2020, to lay down more stringent terms for compliance. The revised code dictated that signatories needed not only to describe their actions in selecting investments, but also to provide evidence on what the outcomes of those actions were.

In September, asset managers from across the globe have come under increasing scrutiny from regulators who want to prevent greenwashing, while stakeholders are increasingly cynical about green initiatives and are prepared to be vocal and active when a company does not live up to its stated environmental, social and governance values.

The right way to measure and monitor governance remains up for debate; it is perhaps the hardest of ‘E', ‘S' and ‘G' to measure in a tangible way. Moreover, we have found that firms report finding the process for completing and reporting ‘sufficient' evidence for their actions difficult and confusing. This could be the reason that so many missed the FRC's list despite having multiple actions in place.

One solution could be to build a measurement for governance into the Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SMCR). This is the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) flagship regulation, designed to promote ‘healthy cultures and effective governance' in regulated firms.

Firms need to make sure that they are being proactive on this front. Sustainable finance was a big topic in Glasgow at COP26, and the UK government's ‘mobilise finance' initiative aims to draw on the deep reserves of private finance to power solutions to achieve net-zero, and to promote London as a sustainable finance centre.

If firms do not want to think about their sustainability, governments are increasingly happy to compel them to. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced new regulations at COP26, which mean that by 2023 UK financial services companies will have to produce credible plans for reaching net-zero by 2050. This is part of a broader trend whereby stakeholders and governments are prepared to force culture change, and governance that reflects their values.

COP26 President Alok Sharma, reflecting on the finance sector's contribution to climate change funds, and its new focus upon ESG, remarked that boardrooms are filled with ‘the new Swampys'. While it is doubtful that asset managers will be digging tunnels underneath infrastructure projects anytime soon, he has correctly identified that a significant culture change has taken place. Firms must ensure they are ahead of this trend, rather than being overtaken by it.

The latest application deadline for the FRC Stewardship Code closed last month; applicants who are successful will be added to the list of signatories in early 2022. Hopefully, the 2020 list will have made firms sit up and pay attention. Simply claiming to be green and to have good governance will no longer be enough to convince regulators of firms' commitment to doing the right thing.

Abi Reilly is a managing consultant at Bovill