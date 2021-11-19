Seraphim Space trust finds value in technology to battle climate change

Will Whitehorn, chair of the trust and Mark Boggett, CEO spoke to Investment Week on the morning of their maiden results (19 November).

The trust's first quarterly, following its IPO in July, showed the net asset value was up 26% and an increase of 6% in NAV per share.

Behind this performance is a number of new investments, including some that are helping to police climate change. For instance Satellite Vue, which they invested in post their first quarter, investing £4m. Satellite Vu can monitor the temperature of any building to determine valuable insights into economic activity, energy efficiency and carbon footprint.

At COP26 Al Gore spoke about how technologies, such as Satellite Vue, have the power to "change everything" as they will help scientists assign responsibility for emissions to specific industries, regions and companies.

Rob Murphy, managing director at Edison Group said the value increase in the trust can "partly be attributed to the renewed focus on investments to combat climate change, especially in the wake of COP26 in Glasgow earlier this month.

"The recognition that spacetech and satellite technology plays a crucial role in environmental innovation is reflected in record level investments in the industry."

Whitehorn believes the role of space technology has a long way to go and is entering a new phase, "the mitigation of climate change from space", which will come in the next five to six years.

"So for instance, solar power from space is going to be something that will be possible by the turn of this decade," he said. Pointing out how Caltech are working on the first solar power from space experiment.

He went on to point out "the cost of access to space is falling" and this means there are significant opportunities for companies and developments.

Murphy said: "the trust's ambitions are visible in its recent appointment of Andre Ronsoehr as Investment Director, with the former Investment Director of Virgin Management bringing in plenty of experience in spacetech investment and identifying economically sustainable innovators.

"Stakeholders will be confident about Seraphim's outlook, as progress in low-cost miniaturised satellite technology is set to open up further opportunities and gains for the company's portfolio in the coming months."

The trust is trading on a 26.7% premium, according to Hargreaves Lansdown.