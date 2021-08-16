ADVERTISEMENT

Industry Voice: How to support a sustainable ESG recovery

BMO Global Asset Management
clock 16 August 2021 • 1 min read
To support a sustainable recovery from the global pandemic and the 2030 target date for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we're pledging to continue prioritising our engagement around climate change, biodiversity and inequality & social justice. Within each of these themes, we'll tackle multiple issues to drive positive change, from ocean pollution to access to healthcare.

 

 

 

Disclaimers:

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Views and opinions have been arrived at by BMO Global Asset Management and should not be considered to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any stocks or products that may be mentioned.

 

© 2021 BMO Global Asset Management. Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

