NATO allies eye closer ties to bolster defence investment

UK, Finland and the Netherlands

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

A core group of NATO partners, including the UK, Finland and the Netherlands, have revealed they are working to set up a “new mechanism” by 2027 to bolster financing and investment in the defence sector.

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