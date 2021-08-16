Collaboration and engagement: how to balance impact and financial returns

Impact investing in particular is becoming as an asset class of its own and is beginning to filter into the mainstream of discussions surrounding responsible investment and ESG.

Key differentiators delineate how impact works.

Unlike leading large-cap companies whose focus on environmental footprint improvement often accords them high ESG scores, impactful companies are not necessarily ESG champions.

Widening knowledge gap thwarting take-up of impact investing funds

Successful impact investment typically starts with the identification of a powerful solution and ESG plays an important yet supporting role.

It involves looking for 'fixer' companies who produce solutions to societal and environmental problems, rather than just those who have taken steps to improve their governance or climate-related externalities.

When considering stock selection, initial data screening plays a role in identifying attractive and impactful companies, but this is only half the battle.

Engagement with those companies is paramount to ensuring practices continue to improve, sustainability standards are progressed and impact is effectively measured.

Engagement to ensure that progress can be split into two clear groups: bilateral and collaborative.

Bilateral engagement is the direct contact between an investor and a representative of the firm - either management or board level.

Most engagement activity involves a combination of investigation, guidance and measurement, but typically one area dominates the conversation and in some cases interaction with a company is specifically to gain information on one issue.

Taking Pagseguro as an example, as a pioneer in Brazil's digital payments sector and plays an important role with micro-merchants and small enterprises. However, as with many emerging markets, extracting key performance indicators can be difficult without improved disclosure.

Through our engagement in 2020, we learnt that 80% of surveyed merchants can now accept electronic and card payments through this service, translating into 5.6 million clients that were previously financially excluded.

This impactful KPI would not have been established without direct involvement and bilateral engagement with the company.

Asset managers unite to urge human rights focus on facial recognition tech

Collaborative engagement is broadly defined as multilateral buy-in of invested parties and academic partners in order to steer industries in positive impactful directions or enhance the benefits of a particular sector.

Take, for a collaborative example, the palm oil industry.

As the most widely used vegetable oil in the world, supplying 35% of the world's vegetable oil demand, it is a very large market and a sector that has seen weak governance, poor labour standards and irresponsible cultivation practices with significant repercussions on the environment and the human rights of labourers and indigenous people.

The UN PRI's Investor Working Group on Sustainable Palm oil has 62 signatories representing over $10trn in assets under management, working together to seek changes in company behaviour, public policies or systemic conditions in the industry.

This collaborative engagement with companies across the palm oil value chain, including producers, refiners and traders, is an example of the enormous potential for the collective advancement of SDGs and creating greater uptake in not only sustainable palm oil, but cross-sectoral environmental and social awareness.

Another tangible example of collaborative engagement is the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership Steering Group for Nature-Related Financial Risks, whose purpose has been to identify and categorise risk and present their findings as a framework for practitioners.

The World Economic Forum ranks biodiversity loss as one of the top five threats that humanity will face in the coming decade. Biodiversity, the variety of life on earth, is an essential part of natural capital. $44trn worth of economic value generated each year is moderately or highly dependent on nature - more than 50% of global GDP.

This work of the group signifies an essential first step in the shift from awareness to action.

Balancing impact and financial returns, the twin mandate of impact listed equity funds, is only consistently possible through a deep and rigorous bilateral engagement process that supports ‘fixer' companies, as well as collaborative cross-industry engagement with peers, advisers and academia.

The rewards are numerous; the necessity is immediate.

Victoria Leggett is head of impact investing at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)