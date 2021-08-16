Can a tobacco company ever be ESG friendly?

What will it take for Philip Morris to be considered an ESG stock?

"If one was cynical, one could say this is a move to greenwash over the less desirable areas of the business," said Miranda Beacham, head of ESG for equities & multi asset at Aegon AM.

Whether one is cynical or not, when considering the big picture, Chris Beckett, equity analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said the deal "does not change very much".

It is quite small in comparison to the overall company, at around $1bn, while Philip Morris' market cap is around $156bn.

ESG assets on track to exceed $50trn by 2025

However, Beckett added that "where it does make a difference is the intention of the company".

Smoke-free products account for 28% of PMI's revenue. The tobacco company has said it wants to buy Vectura to expand revenues in its "beyond nicotine" business, part of its longer-term plan to reduce reliance on cigarette sales.

In March, the company announced an ambition for smoke-free products to account for more than 50% of revenues by 2025.

Then in May it went further and said PMI "will continue to leverage on [its] life sciences capabilities to move from reducing harm toward doing good, with the goal of having a net positive impact on the world".

It is this "net positive" intention that stakeholders are wary of, according to Beckett.

In a statement from the Vectura board, which is now recommending the offer, it said Philip Morris intends to keep Vectura as an autonomous business unit and "increase research and development".

Beckett suspects "they are borrowing a lot of science to support their existing area of business".

As such, he does not think this deal will change "anybody's view" of the company from an ESG perspective.

"However, if you take this ten or 15 years down the road and they are not selling traditional cigarettes anymore and they are still providing a way for consumers to access nicotine, that might be different.

"It would put it closer to an alcohol or caffeine-like stimulant," which is more acceptable for investors, Beckett argued.

Alliance Trust's Baker: You are not improving society just by not holding something

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, is more optimistic about the company's shorter-term future.

"As sectors like big tobacco or big oil become less reliant on revenues that detract from their ethical credentials, and towards areas that improve their positive impact, the ESG scales start to tip in their favour," he said.

He added that funds which have "more emphasis on stewardship and engagement, or are run on a best-in-class basis", might consider PMI and other companies that are taking "steps to ditch their harmful legacy product lines".

"After all, that is the end goal of ESG investing, though there are different means of achieving it."

However, PMI has a long way to go if it is to start being considered within the broader ESG fund universe.

Peter Michaelis, head of sustainable investment at Liontrust, said: "The team takes the view that tobacco is fundamentally in conflict with the concept of sustainable development because of the health impacts of smoking, the cost of treating individuals, and the effects of passive smoking."

Liontrust funds exclude companies that derive more than 5% of turnover from the manufacture or sale of tobacco products.

Aegon is even stricter, according to Beacham, who added the firm would only reconsider PMI for either its ethical or sustainable products if they ceased to manufacture tobacco products.