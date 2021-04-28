Incisive Media welcomes Royal London AM as an insight partner for the Sustainable Investment Festival

RLAM is the latest addition to the first ever Sustainable Investment Festival

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media is pleased to announce that Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is an insight partner for its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival in June.

RLAM will be engaging with delegates throughout the event and hosting a session during the Investment Week stream, which will be led by Mike Fox, RLAM's head of UK sustainable investments.

Commenting on the company's involvement, Kevin Sinclair, managing director of Incisive Media's Financial Services Division, said: "We are delighted RLAM is an insight partner for our first Sustainable Investment Festival.

"It is great to have RLAM working with us on this exciting new event as its reputation and expertise in sustainable investing will really help make the Festival a success for our delegates."

Fox has been leading the sustainable fund range since 2003, when the funds belonged to The Co-operative Asset Management (TCAM). These became part of RLAM when it acquired TCAM in 2013.

Fox commented: "The RLAM sustainable range has traditionally appealed to a specific set of sustainably minded investors, but its consistent performance, combined with increasing societal demand for sustainable investment funds, has in recent years widened the appeal of the range to all investors.

"While views on sustainable investing have changed over time, RLAM's sustainable funds continue to select companies that meet one of the two criteria: they must provide products and services that benefit society or be a leader in managing their environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts when compared with their peers."

Registration is now open for the Sustainable Investment Festival, which will run online from 22-25 June. It will include thought-provoking presentations from renowned keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions specifically tailored to meet the information needs of fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees and scheme managers.

During this fully interactive event, our keynote speakers, presenters and panellists will be tackling the big debates shaping the future of sustainable investing, identifying opportunities across asset classes, as well as offering guidance on the fast-changing regulatory environment and best practice when integrating ESG into business processes.

