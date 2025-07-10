L&G to boost asset management proposition with Blackstone partnership

Legal & General have partnered with Blackstone in a bid to push the UK giant’s asset management proposition in key geographies and channels.
Through the development of public/private hybrid credit solutions, L&G's asset management division and Blackstone's private credit platform will corroborate to accelerate L&G's growth ambitions. Legal & General puts asset management front and centre as it reiterates private markets push The UK financial services giant, which has been spearheaded by CEO António Simões since January 2024, said it intends to expand into "highly attractive global wealth and wholesale channels". As part of the combined proposition, L&G's £92bn annuities book and £1.1trn of assets under management (AUM...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes