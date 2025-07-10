L&G to boost asset management proposition with Blackstone partnership

Through the development of public/private hybrid credit solutions, L&G's asset management division and Blackstone's private credit platform will corroborate to accelerate L&G's growth ambitions. Legal & General puts asset management front and centre as it reiterates private markets push The UK financial services giant, which has been spearheaded by CEO António Simões since January 2024, said it intends to expand into "highly attractive global wealth and wholesale channels". As part of the combined proposition, L&G's £92bn annuities book and £1.1trn of assets under management (AUM...