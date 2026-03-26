Company: Margetts Fund Management

Personal AUM: £935m

Company AUM: £3bn

Career history

Tony joined Margetts in 2025, bringing over 40 years of experience in investment management.

Throughout his career, he has managed both private client portfolios and collective investment funds, building a strong track record across market cycles.

Prior to Margetts, he spent six and a half years at Beckett Asset Management, where he launched and co-managed the Blenheim Funds range.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a consultant to the industry, advising firms on strategy and investment matters.

He holds the Investment Management Certificate and is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI).

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months, my primary focus has been overseeing the transition of the Blenheim Funds range to Margetts, ensuring the process was completed smoothly and with minimal disruption to underlying investors. Maintaining continuity of investment philosophy and portfolio construction was central to that transition, alongside clear and proactive communication.

Following completion, my co-manager and I conducted a thorough review of the underlying holdings. This included assessing managers, refining allocations and, where possible, reducing overall running costs for investors — an increasingly important consideration in today's environment.

At the same time, we have worked to enhance portfolio resilience, aiming to deliver a more consistent investment journey and reduce the likelihood of significant positive or negative surprises.

I have also prioritised direct engagement with investors and their financial planners to explain the changes and the rationale behind them.

With many years' experience working with retail clients, I strongly believe in clear, plain English communication — avoiding jargon and ensuring investors fully understand how their money is being managed.