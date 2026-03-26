Company: RSMR

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £1.32bn (RSMR MPS figure at the end of 2025).

Career history

Stuart graduated from the University of Wales, Swansea with a degree in Law and commenced his career in finance at an investment bank before moving to a hedge fund.

Since then, he has gained wide experience in finance, ranging from investment management and investment banking to financial trading and market making.

He moved into wealth management in 2010 when he joined a London-based wealth manager. Stuart relocated to Leeds and was subsequently the performance & risk manager at an investment manager/stockbroker.

His current role is head of research at RSMR, leading the inhouse research team in providing fund ratings and client portfolios.

Stuart is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) and a Chartered Wealth Manager.

Key areas of focus

Research forms the foundation of RSMR, with every aspect of the business deriving from this core work. It underpins the advisory portfolios we manage for clients, as well as the RSMR MPS, which saw assets grow to £1.323bn by the end of 2025. The focus of research at RSMR is primarily qualitative with a binary outcome achieved of whether a rating is awarded or not.

Due to its role in the asset management industry, RSMR is regularly engaged by asset managers to discuss potential new product ideas, as well as amendments to existing products by providing an objective, unbiased opinion.

The research undertaken at RSMR also flows into events that we run, including three physical conferences (London, Leeds and Harrogate) to aid intermediaries with their own central investment propositions, as well as assisting with client dialogues.

RSMR also hosted a series of virtual panels to assist attendees with increasing their understanding of a variety of asset classes. In addition, RSMR hosts an annual awards event where recognition is provided to RSMR rated-funds within specified categories.

The past year has seen RSMR acquired by Fintel, forming part of the Software & Data division adding value to the overall Fintel proposition.