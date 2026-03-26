Company: EFG International

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: Group AUM at end of October 2025 was $236.1bn

Career history

Richard leads the fund & ETF selection team at EFG – a team of analysts based in Hong Kong, Switzerland, Miami and London.

His key responsibilities include the maintenance of EFG's Fund and ETF Approved Lists, long-only fund selection and model portfolio management.

Before EFG, Richard held fund research roles at Allfunds and Aviva Investors.

Key areas of focus

I manage a team of analysts based across three continents, which is important to ensure EFG's global client base is serviced appropriately.

Over the last two years it has become clear that there are requirements for specific product types from our regional offices. As a result of this, my team have been expanding our coverage of fund products here at EFG to ensure that we offer methods to monetize those specific requirements.

Separately, I have been quoted in the financial press several times on two pertinent subjects – the rise of active ETFs in Europe, and the heightened personnel turnover that has plagued the asset management industry since the height of the pandemic.

On the former topic, I firmly believe that fund research teams need to adapt their due diligence procedures to be able to cover ETFs appropriately, which is something we are in the process of doing here at EFG. On heightened manager turnover, it is my belief that corporate culture plays a part in keeping key staff happy.