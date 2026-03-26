Company: Premier Miton

Personal AUM: £1.05bn

Company AUM: £9.6bn

Career history

Ian is head of multi-manager at Premier Miton, having joined the firm in 2000.

After formulating the team's core research process, he became head of multi-manager research in 2006.

In 2023, Ian spearheaded the launch of the Managed Portfolio Service (MPS), expanding the team's remit beyond their established multi-asset fund suite.

Appointed head of multi-manager in July 2024, he now leads a team of six overseeing seven funds and an MPS offering.

With deep expertise in closed-end listed funds across diverse asset classes, Ian maintains active research coverage of this universe, alongside UK equities and some alternative open-end funds.

Prior to joining Premier Miton, he was a client portfolio manager at Berkeley Fund Managers.

Key areas of focus

During 2025, I led the multi-manager team through significant market volatility. By maintaining a disciplined process, I navigated this environment to capture emerging opportunities in emerging markets and European equities and respond positively to geopolitical events.

The ability to combine deep research with tactical allocation insights has allowed the team to remain agile, delivering strong client outcomes across our Income, Growth, Risk-Targeted and MPS mandates during a complex year.

Amid heightened corporate activity in listed funds—specifically within Alternative Property REITs—I have led stewardship matters with proactive engagement with investment company boards and brokers.

My constructive feedback on merger proposals and tailored suggestions to enhance shareholder appeal have solidified our reputation for supporting and driving shareholder value.

During the year, I employed my expertise in closed-end funds to mark a return to listed debt and equity infrastructure after a decade-long hiatus. My research on improved fundamentals and shareholder return outlook has led the team to rebuild positions across mandates.

Throughout a more volatile 2025, I have emphasised a servicing commitment to intermediaries with the delivery of regular and timely commentary to help advisers with their clients, along with contributing to a wide range of investment articles.