Company: Capital International

Personal AUM: Direct responsibility - £500m. Joint responsibility - £1.5bn.

Company AUM: £1.5bn – Asset Management division.

Career history

Jon joined Capital International in 2025 following its acquisition of APW Investors Limited, where he held the position of chief investment officer.

He has a key role in leading the firm's investment process –guiding and implementing investment strategy, directing the research process, and spearheading the investment team across multiple jurisdictions.

Jon draws from more than 22 years' experience in multi-asset portfolio construction, equity strategies, alternatives and fund due diligence.

Having begun his career in Jersey in 2003 at Ermitage Asset Management, Jon moved to NYC in 2009, where he was most recently equity hedge strategy head at UBP Asset Management, before returning to Jersey in 2021.

A graduate of Warwick University, Jon is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst and holds the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing.

Key areas of focus

Prior to the acquisition by Capital International, I continued to refine and evolve the APWIL investment process, for which I took over lead responsibility in 2023.

This has helped to deliver first quartile performance over the last two years in core strategies, via adjustments to portfolio design, and emphasis of high conviction themes such as ‘scarce & critical materials'.

Following the acquisition, I have a leading role in integrating our investment team across jurisdictions, implementing new working groups and an enhanced research and investment framework.

In a rapidly shifting world - with respect to geopolitics, technological innovation and financial market dynamics - I have led an increased focus on deep-dive thematic research, with pertinent, impactful themes integrated into our investment strategy, asset allocation, and dovetailing with industry and company analysis.

Meanwhile, we have been ramping up our use of AI in thoughtful ways, enhancing productivity, streamlining and automating routines and projects, while keeping in-house research and the team's independent thinking at the heart of how we invest.

In keeping with our Conscious Capital philosophy, I am involved in steering our responsible investing ethos and its application. This includes training and developing our team, and promoting an inclusive and meritocratic working culture.