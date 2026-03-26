Company: TAM Asset Management

Personal AUM: £800m

Company AUM: £1.4bn

Career history

James started his career at UBS AG in New York as trade support for an options desk. He then moved back to London with UBS on a cash equity trading team, before moving into the bank's portfolio trading team for a number of years.

In 2014, he moved from the sell-side into buy-side wealth management as a fund analyst at TAM, where he progressed into junior and senior portfolio manager roles.

James has been CIO of TAM from 2020. He runs a team of portfolio managers and analysts; as well as running the overall investment direction of the group; and running TAM's Active MPS range and its suite of multi-asset funds.

Key areas of focus

TAM's investment focus over the last 12 months has centred around what we see as a resurgence of active global opportunities coming into the picture against a sea change for US-led dominance. This is in contrast to previous cycles in which US passive investing remained top dog.

This timely shift in positioning is deepening diversification and global market penetration to the benefit of clients and their investment experience with TAM.

Meanwhile, TAM continues to develop and evaluate its interaction with artificial intelligence in ways it thinks enrich the investment process and client experience without drawing down on the core reasons why clients seek to invest with humans over full automation. Striking the right balance is key.

Away from investments, TAM continues to put on its annual ‘Charity Ride' event, which continues to grow in size and reputation.



