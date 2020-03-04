Ascot Lloyd
Financial planning advice
Ascot Lloyd is a UK-based financial services firm, providing advice to both individual and corporate clients.
Established in 2004, Ascot Lloyd provides independent financial advice and planning across the UK. Among its services include advice on estate planning, pensions, mortgages, tax planning and protection.
It is a privately owned company supported by Oaktree, one of the leading global investment management firms.
In 2017, Ascot Lloyd merged with the national wealth management company Bellpenny.
Bellpenny and Ascot Lloyd merge to create £6bn wealth manager
BIA Financial Planning also incorporated