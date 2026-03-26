Company: Magnus Discretionary Fund Management

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £2bn

Career history

Rory is chief investment officer at Magnus, where he leads the investment function and plays a key role in the firm's strategic development.

He is responsible for the design and delivery of the investment proposition, including MPS models, bespoke portfolios and multi-asset funds, with Magnus Multi Asset Funds launched in September 2025.

As a board member, Rory has helped shape the evolution of the business to better support financial advisers and long-term client outcomes. During his tenure, assets under management have grown from £255m in November 2022 to £2bn as at February 2026.

Previously, Rory was head of investment strategy at Punter Southall Wealth and spent a decade managing multi-asset funds at Russell Investments.

He is a CFA charterholder and holds a First Class honours degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Bristol.

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months, I have focused on strengthening the investment platform to better support advisers and long-term client outcomes.

A central area of work was the development and launch of three multi-asset funds in September 2025, responding to adviser demand for greater flexibility around tax planning, capital gains management and portfolio construction. These funds were designed to complement existing active and passive MPS solutions, creating a more coherent and adaptable investment framework.

Alongside this, I have maintained a strong emphasis on investment governance and performance oversight, including regular portfolio and manager reviews, market assessments and clear, consistent communication with advisers.

I have also prioritised building a resilient and scalable investment team. Over the past year this has involved expanding investment and operational capability, clarifying roles and responsibilities, and supporting individuals to focus on areas where they can add the greatest value. This has helped ensure the investment function can continue to grow sustainably while maintaining high standards.