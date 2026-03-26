Company: Arbion

Personal AUM: £300m

Company AUM: c.£2bn AUM

Career history

Robert has been managing global investment portfolios for private clients since 2006 as both a multi-asset and fixed income specialist.

As a senior member of the Investment Committee, he is responsible for Arbion's Model Portfolio Services business, managing the sovereign bond and rate market allocations for Arbion's private clients, and is lead portfolio manager for the IFSL Arbion Sovereign Opportunities fund.

Previously, he joined Lehman Brothers in 2005 as part of the European Capital Markets team; then Coutts & Co where he managed global multi-asset portfolios and was a member of the fixed income and foreign exchange selection committees; and finally, Signia Wealth where he joined as head of global fixed Income and managed global fixed income portfolios and global multi-asset portfolios.

Key areas of focus

Over the last 12 months, I have continued to lead, develop and grow Arbion's MPS business by delivering strong performance for its MPS partners and IFA network, via Arbion's Active, Passive Plus and Income MPS product range.

This includes producing and presenting market review and investment outlook content for Arbion's webinars and workshops hosted for its partners and network.

In these forums, I provide Q&A discussions and training opportunities so IFAs can in turn have better informed and productive discussions with their retail investors to ultimately support better client outcomes.

I have led Arbion's Sovereign Opportunities fund to its fifth consecutive year of top quartile performance since its launch in 2020 within its IA Global Government Bond sector. The strategy has also outperformed the global treasury bond market over this period, helping wealth managers and asset allocators deliver good investment outcomes for their clients.

As part of this role, I help promote the benefits of global sovereign bonds as an underappreciated asset class that provides consistent income and diversification benefits for investors as part of a multi-asset portfolio and approach to reducing overall financial risks for investors.