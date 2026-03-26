Company: 7iM

Personal AUM: £6bn

Company AUM: £30bn

Career history

Since joining 7iM in 2015, Tony has held a series of senior roles driving forward the development and evolution of the firm's multi‑asset solutions.

He now leads the model portfolio business, with overall responsibility for investment proposition and delivering strong client outcomes across both core and partnership‑led solutions.

With nearly 25 years of industry experience, Tony brings deep expertise across fund selection, fixed income, asset allocation and portfolio management.

He spent his formative years at the FCA before moving into asset management in 2007, joining Threadneedle in product development and later its multi‑manager business.

Throughout his career, Tony has focused on building robust, scalable investment solutions that meet the needs of a wide-ranging client base.

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months, I have led the strategic growth of the MPS business, navigating the operational complexity created by an expansive platform landscape and a wide range of investment styles. I have provided clear direction to ensure scale is achieved without compromising investment discipline, governance or client outcomes.

Technology has been central to this progress and I led the development of proprietary tools to streamline model portfolio implementation, while also working with the dealing team to select and integrate an outsource partner for rebalance efficiency. Together, these initiatives have materially reduced manual intervention, strengthened operational resilience and lowered execution risk.

Under my leadership, the investment proposition has been enhanced through the identification of differentiated, hard‑to‑access strategies for MPS. I have worked closely with investment partners to structure platform‑enabled solutions that broaden opportunity sets and improve outcomes for retail clients.

I also spearheaded the development of the Partnership Models proposition, establishing it as a genuine collaborative offering. This approach aligns investment design, branding and client communications, supported by a consistently high level of ongoing service and engagement.

Under my leadership, 7iM has moved into the top ten MPS providers by assets under management in the UK.