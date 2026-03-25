Company: Charles Stanley/Raymond James (RJWMG)

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £46bn

Career history

Paris Jordan, CFA is the head of responsible investing at Charles Stanley/Raymond James where she is responsible for the firm's sustainability proposition, strategy, training, and research.

She previously worked at Waverton Investment Management, where she led the third-party fund research and model management.

Prior to this, she worked at Sanlam Investments, managing over £2bn for retail and institutional investors and developing its Responsible model portfolio range in 2016.

Paris is also the co-founder of responsible investor network Virtuvest, a member of the FCA's Advisers' Sustainability Group, and an Advisory Group member for the Impact Investing Institute.

She was awarded Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager at the Investment Week Sustainable Investment Awards 2023.

Paris holds a Sustainable Finance Leadership Certificate from Oxford University and the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing.

Key areas of focus

In 2025, my key areas of focus were continuing to drive the Responsible Investment strategy across the firm and enhancing our foundations across areas such as training, central research, client solutions, portfolio manager tooling and stewardship.

There was a strong focus on training, and my team launched a Responsible Investment Research Hub, filled with materials, videos and content to support PMs, advisers and clients.

Additionally, we delivered new firm-wide mandatory training and undertook multiple in-person sessions to upskill client‑facing teams.

The central research capabilities were widened and we introduced enhanced ESG‑risk assessments and deeper sustainable fund due diligence to guide portfolio construction and support client suitability.

We developed a new client proposition launching Sustainable Multi‑Asset Guidance Portfolios mid-year, and concurrently initiated monthly macro updates, factsheets and quarterly reports to support client queries.

Tools for investment professionals were key in 2025 too, whereby the team expanded the firm's ESG data availability, tools and reporting, as well as building an internal database to support portfolio analysis. These efforts also supported regulatory readiness.

Stewardship was also an area of focus as we expanded our voting coverage and designed a new engagement framework which will be the basis for future initiatives.