Company: W1M

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £27bn

Career history

Luke joined the company in February 2017. He is co-head of multi-asset at the firm and is lead manager of the Waverton Real Assets fund and Waverton Absolute Return fund.

He is a key team member responsible for managing a range of multi-asset strategies at the firm, including MPS.

Luke has built and developed the collective investment selection process and also continues to focus on the selection of alternative investments for the firm.

He has also worked at New Star Asset Management and SG Private Bank. Luke has a BA Hons degree from Manchester University and is a CFA charterholder.

Key areas of focus

The last 12 months has been an extremely busy and thankfully successful time for the business and the team.

We rebranded to W1M following the merger of Waverton and London and Capital over 2025. Given the change and evolution of the business, it is testament to the strength and quality of the team to have once again achieved market-leading returns in conjunction with significant organic growth across both MPS and the multi-asset funds.

As lead manager of the Real Assets and Absolute Return funds, both key building blocks across our MPS strategies and wider investment portfolios, it was great to see both these strategies perform strongly over 2025, outperforming stated objectives and contributing positively to overall multi-asset portfolio returns.

I also want to make a shameless plug for the W1M ‘Why Invest' podcast, which I cohost with colleagues. We have gone from strength to strength, attracting a wider audience and featuring a growing roster of high-profile and engaging guests. Thank you to our guests and we hope for more interesting and enlightening episodes ahead.